Why doesn't Kevin Owens wrestle for WWE in Saudi Arabia? Reason for change of heart

Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Sami Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One. The two are set to defend their titles in a rematch against The Usos on the April 28 episode of WWE SmackDown. The decision apparently has something to do with the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE will be visiting the kingdom for the event on May 27. It will be a night where every championship will be on the line. According to WrestleTalk, both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens might miss the WWE show in Saudi Arabia, given their strong stance on the kingdom’s role in Syria.

While Zayn has never worked at WWE events in the kingdom due to his heritage, Kevin Owens' reason for not performing in Saudi Arabia is because he supports his real-life best friend’s stance on the matter.

Another rumor doing the rounds on social media is that Saudi Arabia has “no issues” with Owens and Zayn and would love to have them. It was further noted that it was solely up to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions to make the choice in this regard.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will be in action at WWE Backlash

As seen at WrestleMania 39 Night One, The Prizefighter and the former Honorary Uce dethroned Jimmy and Jey in an emotional match to win the tag team titles. The closing moments of the match saw Zayn take out Jey Uso with a Helluva Kick for the win.

Paul Heyman announced on WWE SmackDown this past Friday that the champions will defend their titles against the brothers in a rematch on April 28. The match will take place on the same night the WWE Draft kicks off on the blue brand.

It was also recently announced that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will team up with Matt Riddle to take on The Bloodline members The Usos and Solo Sikoa on May 6 at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

It remains to be seen if the champions will head to Backlash with their titles still wrapped around their waists. It also remains to be seen if Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will wrestle in Saudi Arabia this year.

