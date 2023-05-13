Updated Night of Champions match card after SmackDown (May 12): Former WWE Champion’s first title match after five months; Roman Reigns set to compete

The WWE Night of Champions match card saw several additions following the latest episode of SmackDown. The show featured solid action as the second finalist for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament was determined.

For those wondering, AJ Styles defeated Bobby Lashley in the second leg of the semi-finals on WWE SmackDown. The Phenomenal One will take on Seth Rollins for the new World Heavyweight Championship in Saudi Arabia later this month.

It was also announced that Roman Reigns would compete at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief returned to SmackDown this week to deliver a blockbuster announcement about his status for the May 27th premium live event.

Roman Reigns also referenced The Wild Samoans during his in-ring promo segment with the rest of The Bloodline. The top champion disappointed The Usos when he told them they wouldn’t be getting another shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

As of this writing, the line-up for the Saudi Arabia show features three matches. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are also set to take on each other in a rematch from their suplex-riddled Backlash encounter in Puerto Rico.

Below is the updated match card for WWE Night of Champions 2023 as of Friday, May 12.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. AJ Styles – Tournament final to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (C) vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa – Tag team match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match

Roman Reigns is set to make history at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions was previously called King and Queen of the Ring. The company rebranded the event's name because of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will hit 1,000 days as Universal Champion on May 27.

WWE is expected to add more matches to the upcoming premium live event on RAW next Monday. It was announced that a battle royal would be held next Monday to determine the new contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

It appears the challenger will meet GUNTHER for the title in Saudi Arabia. We’ll have to wait to find out.

How would you rate the match card for WWE's next showing in Saudi Arabia? Let us know in the comments!

