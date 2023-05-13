Who were the Wild Samoans referenced by Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown?

This week, Roman Reigns dropped a major reference involving the Wild Samoans on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief gave a shout-out to the group during his in-ring promo segment with The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa.

For those unaware, The Wild Samoans are three-time WWF World Tag Team Champions. The brothers, Afa and Sika, belong to the illustrious Anoa'i family of Samoan wrestlers and promoters.

Sika is also Roman Reigns’ real-life father.

On WWE SmackDown, the champion referred to the Wild Samoans as the greatest tag team of all time. Roman Reigns said his upcoming tag team match with Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions will be a tribute to the WWE Hall of Famers.

“At Night of Champions, Solo and I do what we always do,” Reigns said. We represent, we hold it down for The Bloodline. I dedicate that victory and our tag team championship title reigns to the greatest tag team of all time, Afa and Sika… The Wild Samoans.”

The Wild Samoans came out and acknowledged Roman Reigns as the head of the Tribal after he defeated Jey Uso at the 2020 Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Roman Reigns dropped a bombshell on WWE SmackDown

The Tribal Chief returned to WWE SmackDown after his post-WrestleMania break. Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline hit the ring for a promo. He told Solo Sikoa his brothers were the problems. Jey Uso said they’d get the tag team titles back to The Bloodline.

The top champion said the titles would indeed come back to The Bloodline. He then handed the mic to Paul Heyman to fill The Usos in on an announcement.

The Wise Man said Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Night of Champions takes place on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. Fans will have to wait until the said date to determine which team emerges as the winner.

