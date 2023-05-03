Who is Roman Reigns' real dad? Clear your confusions

Roman Reigns is arguably the most accomplished performer in modern-day WWE. The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He’s main evented six back-to-back WrestleManias. Plus, he’s one of the only two men to defeat the legendary Undertaker on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Reigns belongs to the legendary Anoa’i Family. This family of Samoan wrestlers has been in the industry since time immemorial. Roman Reigns’ dad is Sika Anoa'i is a former tag team specialist with multiple accolades of his own.

Sika and his brother Afa were known as The Wild Samoans during the 80s. The tag team traveled around the world. They even won the then WWF World Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions.

Fans often confuse Afa with Sika and assume him to be Roman Reigns’ dad because of their striking resemblance. Here are some pictures of Reigns with his dad, Sika Anoa'I of The Wild Samoans.

Gary Michael Cappetta @GaryCappetta WRESTLING ACROSS GENERATIONS

Wild Samoan SIKA with his son, ROMAN REIGNS



I was last with Sika a few years ago at a NJ wrestling con. Proud of the great success of Roman with the most intriguing, multi-faceted storyline in wrestling. WRESTLING ACROSS GENERATIONSWild Samoan SIKA with his son, ROMAN REIGNSI was last with Sika a few years ago at a NJ wrestling con. Proud of the great success of Roman with the most intriguing, multi-faceted storyline in wrestling. https://t.co/fYfe3BN7QN

The legendary tag team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2012, their names were enshrined in the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Sika also happens to be the father of Matt Anoaʻi, who wrestling fans might remember as the late Rosey.

The Wild Samoans made a rare appearance at the 2020 Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns’ dad and uncle showed up after The Tribal Chief’s stunning win over his cousin Jey Uso in an “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match.

Roman Reigns could still go after World Heavyweight Championship

The leader of The Bloodline was drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were the combined number one picks in the draft. Triple H also announced that Reigns’ transfer meant that the World Heavyweight Championship will become exclusive to RAW.

With that being said, Reigns could still go after the new title by winning the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match this year. He could then use the right opportunity to cash-in the briefcase for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The fate of the World Heavyweight Championship will be decided at the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Who would you pick to win the title? Let us know in the comments sectionbelow!

