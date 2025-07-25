AEW star reacts to former WWE champion Ronda Rousey's amazing transformation

Ronda Rousey recently showcased her body transformation after having given birth to her second child. An AEW star has now reacted to it.

Tay Melo was the latest to comment on Ronda Rousey's body transformation. Since leaving WWE, Rousey has kept herself busy with her book launch, among other projects. During her time away from the ring, she gave birth to her second child, named Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne, on January 9, 2025.

Several months after her pregnancy, the former UFC Champion posted a video on Instagram showcasing her amazing body transformation post-pregnancy. Tay Melo also commented on her video, calling her an inspiration. You can check out Rousey's post here.

"You look amazing what an inspiration," Tay Melo commented.

Screenshot of Tay Melo's comment [Image source: Ronda Rousey's Instagram account]

Ronda Rousey provided an update ahead of SummerSlam

After leaving WWE, Rousey competed in a few matches in 2023 and even wrestled for ROH. However, she has been largely focused on her private life and other projects. Despite this, there is always speculation about her future in the ring. Ahead of WWE Summerslam, she commented on what she was currently focused on.

In the same post, Rousey also mentioned that she had started training in MMA again to help with her recovery post-childbirth. She noted that she felt healthy and sturdy. She also stated that she has been enjoying her training.

"I’ve heard recovery for the 2nd baby is easier than the first, so maybe it’s partially due to that, but being able to train MMA again made such a huge difference this time—like my joints feel tighter, and I just feel healthier and more sturdy compared to just doing regular gym lifting/cardio workouts like I did to recover from my first pregnancy. It’s been a blast finding joy in training again. I missed it; my body missed it," Rousey wrote on Instagram.

Ronda Rousey in WWE [Image credit: wwe.com]

It will be interesting to see if Rousey will return to the ring again.

