AEW star reacts to Gunther giving a death stare to WWE personality

An AEW star recently reacted to Gunther's recent 'death stare' at a WWE personality.

Pat McAfee has been one of the most entertaining commentators WWE has had in a long time. He adds a certain excitement to the commentary that has arguably been lost since the attitude era.

McAfee is also known for his antics at the commentary booth. One such antic is when he stands on the announcer's desk and dances while a WWE Superstar is making their entrance. This sort of behavior is what helped him get over with the fans. However, it only seemed to anger Gunther further.

This week on WWE RAW, Gunther was set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso. While Jey Uso was making his entrance, Pat McAfee got on the announcer's desk and was vibing with the audience. The Ring General spotted McAfee and gave him a death stare, which seemingly scared the former NFL star.

Eddie Kingston has since taken to social media to comment on The Ring General's reaction to Pat McAfee using laughing emojis.

Check out his reaction below:

Screengrab of Eddie Kingston's reaction

Gunther says there are no plans to add female members to Imperium

Imperium has been a dominant faction in WWE for quite some time now, thanks to the in-ring dominance of the Ring General, who has reigned as Intercontinental Champion for over 600 days. For the past few years, Imperium has remained a three-member faction, and there have been no signs that a new member would be added in the future.

During a recent interview on The Battleground Podcast, Gunther opened up about the possibility of Imperium adding a female member to the group.

"Um, there’s no plans for that no. It’s not uh, it’s not a group where it’s like we got to fill those spots. Who do we take it’s either naturally, or that it comes together or it doesn’t come together," said the WWE star. (H/T Ringside News)

The Ring General completed another successful title defense this past week on RAW against Jey Uso. It looks like The Ring General's reign of terror will continue.

