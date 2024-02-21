Gunther talks about potentially adding female members to Imperium in the future

Gunther has been a top name in WWE since he first arrived in NXT UK to defeat Pete Dunne. The leader of Imperium recently answered an important question about the faction’s future.

His current Intercontinental Championship run has broken many records over the past few years. It looks like no one can defeat The Ring General in a clean singles match. Jey Uso came close to pinning Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the latest edition of RAW. However, Jimmy Uso caused a distraction, allowing the champ to retain his title.

Speaking on The Battleground Podcast, Gunther was asked whether Imperium would get a new member anytime soon. He clarified that the group had no plans to add any new male or female members.

"Um, there’s no plans for that no. It’s not uh, it’s not a group where it’s like we got to fill those spots. Who do we take it’s either naturally, or that it comes together or it doesn’t come together," said the WWE star. [H/T Ringside News]

While many WWE factions have added female members, it’s unlikely fans will get Imperium with a female superstar. That could restrict the group to three members for some time.

WWE star Gunther shed some light on his relationship with Imperium's members

The Ring General hasn’t required Imperium’s help to win crucial matches in recent times. Earlier, he would need Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to help him retain his title as a heel.

During his conversation on The Battleground Podcast, Gunther revealed that he had a longstanding relationship with Imperium’s members. That’s what helped him stay close to them in WWE.

"I know both of them for a long time now and especially Kaiser have been, I think, we know each other since like 2009 or 2010 and traveled everywhere together in Germany and now we’re doing it again up here. There’s a connection behind it and that’s why we’re doing it. I don’t think I could not be in a situation like that with somebody that I have no real connection with on a personal level as well, so there’s not really any plan to that.” [H/T Ringside News]

WWE fans can hope to see The Ring General turn face someday to unveil a new side to himself. For now, he is among the top villains on the RAW brand.

