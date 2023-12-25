AEW star reacts to JoJo Offerman's heartfelt post for Bray Wyatt on Christmas

Bray Wyatt's family continue to live each day with great difficulty in his absence. However, the original Wyatt family always receives love from the wrestling world, including this time on Christmas Eve from an AEW star.

The wrestling world was struck by the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt in August 2023, due to a reported cardiac arrest. The Eater of Worlds was regarded as one of the pioneers and creative geniuses of the squared circle. After he took a hiatus due to health problems earlier this year, fans eagerly awaited his return to WWE and he reportedly was making good progress, but the anticipated return never happened.

Wyatt left behind his fiance, Jojo Offerman, and two children who miss his presence every day. That has been evident from all of Jojo's social media posts where she displays her ever-lasting love for Wyatt.

This was the same for this Christmas Eve when Jojo posted a picture on Instagram of her living room with Christmas decorations and a picture of Bray while also mentioning that the occasion was his thing.

Jojo received immense love from fans and peers in the wrestling world, including current AEW star Taya Valkyrie, who was also a part of WWE at the time Bray was still around. She replied on the Instagram post with heart emojis, showing her love for the family.

"🖤🖤🖤🖤," posted Taya.

WWE is actively supporting Bray Wyatt's family in these hard times

As Bray Wyatt's family continues to cope with his loss, WWE has decided to come to the forefront and provide support to them. As disclosed by Bray's father, Mike Rotunda, the company has put the former WWE champion under a legends contract.

This would mean that all the proceedings from his name would go to his family. Mike thanked the WWE family for being an anchor to his clan in these tough times on the Wrasslin Talk podcast.

"I have to give WWE credit. They’ve done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff. They put Windham on a legends contract and all the proceeds go to… Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them." [H/T NoDQ]

With WrestleMania season coming up, WWE can etch Wyatt's name in immortality with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame recognizing his incredible career and contributions to the company.

