Top AEW star posts wordless tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's passing left the wrestling world in shock, and tributes have poured in for the late legend from across the industry over the last few months. That continued today as AEW's Malakai Black posted a wordless memorial for the iconic star.

Wyatt passed away after suffering a heart attack on August 24, 2023, at just 36 years old. Three days later, at AEW All In, The House of Black paid tribute to the WWE Superstar during their entrance, with Buddy Matthews setting a lantern on the ramp as the crowd lit up Wembley Stadium with Wyatt's iconic "fireflies."

Despite the fact that Malakai and Bray never faced off in the ring, The House of Black's leader has been complimentary towards The Eater of Worlds in the past. Today, he took to his Instagram stories to post an image of Wyatt, providing a wordless tribute to his fallen friend.

Check out Malakai Black's post below:

Malakai Black thanked Bray Wyatt in a touching message

Following Bray Wyatt's passing, wrestling stars from around the world paid tribute to the WWE Superstar, sharing stories and love across social media. This includes Malakai Black, who sent out a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Black never got the chance to interact with The Eater of Worlds on WWE television, but it seems he gained some knowledge and support from the latter behind the scenes.

The House of Black founder thanked Wyatt for supporting him and said that he will be missed:

"Thank you for allowing me to bounce ideas off of you, for making me feel I wasn’t crazy and tell me to stick to my guns. Few understood, but you certainly did. A friend of all, you will be missed, unfortunately more than you will know. Till the veil moves us all back together, rest easy Bray Wyatt."

You can check out Malakai Black's Instagram post here.

Would you have liked to see Black and Wyatt face off in the ring? What is your favorite tribute to the late WWE Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below!

