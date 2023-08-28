Malakai Black shares a clip of fans' touching tribute to Bray Wyatt at AEW All In

There were several tributes to late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt at AEW All In, but one of the most talked about was the tribute of the House of Black during the entrance of their match against The Acclaimed. Malakai Black recently shared a clip of it on his Instagram.

The House of Black defended their AEW World Trios Titles against The Acclaimed, who were now complete following Billy Gunn's return to AEW on Dynamite prior to All In. They aimed to finish the story that started at Double or Nothing when the two factions first confronted one another. During their entrance, the group carried a lantern similar to Wyatt's at the start of their entrance.

Malakai Black reposted a reel on Instagram of music producer Bryan Batiste, the man responsible for creating the House of Black's latest theme song. Batiste talked about the entrance and how surreal of a moment it was for him. He then thanked the singers of the track, a band called "Deadf***ingbody," and made a quick tribute to Bray Wyatt.

Screenshot of Malakai Black's Instagram Story

During the entrance, the entire arena was it up with fireflies through the phone flashlights of the spectators, a nod to Bray Wyatt's entrance. Buddy Matthews also brought out a lamp when they came out, which was another nod to the Eater of Worlds. To add to that, when they were near the ring, the lights went off once more across the arena to show the crowd with their flashlights up one final time.

Nigel McGuinness references Bray Wyatt on commentary

During All In, Nigel McGuinness referenced Bray Wyatt while on commentary. He did so during the entrance of Sting and Darby Allin heading to their Coffin Match against Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage.

They had a blackout entrance, which allowed the fans to open the flashlights of their phone and have a sea of lights once again. McGuinness likened it to the "fireflies" that were always out whenever The Eater of Worlds made an entrance.

"The Fireflies are here tonight," he said.

Former WWE commentator and current AEW correspondent Renee Paquette also paid tribute to Wyatt at the start of All In Zero Hour.

