AEW star reacts to Lita and Becky Lynch's title triumph on WWE RAW

Lita and Becky Lynch won the Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW, which thrilled fans worldwide. AEW star Tay Melo expressed her admiration for Lita's performance in a tweet.

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured an exciting Women's Tag Team Championship match that had viewers on the edge of their seats. The bout pitted the team of Becky Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Ultimately, the dynamic duo of Lita and Lynch emerged victorious, capturing the coveted title.

After the Women's Tag Team Championship match on WWE RAW, several fans lauded the winning duo's efforts, including AEW star Tay Melo. She expressed her admiration for Lita's performance on Twitter by tagging her and using several heart-eye emojis.

Melo's tweet is just one example of the camaraderie and mutual respect between wrestlers across different promotions.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus had an interesting exchange after WWE RAW ended

After tonight's episode of RAW went off the air, fans were treated to a heartwarming moment. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus celebrated together in the ring.

Seth Rollins came out and hugged Becky Lynch to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. However, what made this match truly special was the return of WWE legend Trish Stratus. Stratus appeared out of nowhere and took out Bayley, clearing the way for Lita and Lynch to secure the victory.

Based on the events of RAW, it appears that Becky Lynch and Lita will be defending their Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will likely face Logan Paul at the mega event. Paul's interference cost Rollins a potential United States Championship win inside the Elimination Chamber, setting up what could be a high-profile match at The Show of Shows.

