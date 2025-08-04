AEW star reacts to Mercedes Mone's sudden cryptic post after Brock Lesnar's WWE return

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently shared a cryptic post after Brock Lesnar's WWE return, and an AEW star has reacted to it. The shocking return took place on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025.Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE after the main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night Two between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. He also delivered an F-5 to Cena before the show ended. Mercedes Mone shared a cryptic post with a picture of an angry Hangman Adam Page on X after The Beast's return. AEW star Shawn Dean later reacted to Mercedes Mone's cryptic post.Dean shared a picture of an angry Cash Wheeler without making any statement in response to the TBS Champion's post.Brock Lesnar loved a top AEW star's promoFormer AEW World Champion Samoa Joe had a memorable feud with Brock Lesnar back in 2017. Joe also cut some fiery promos during their feud, and he disclosed that Brock loved the energy he brought to his promos.In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, Samoa Joe detailed how Brock praised him for his promo:&quot;There’s a lot of promos I had with Brock. But Brock really liked the kind of chaotic energy, I brought things, and he loved that. I would say whatever I wanted to say to him and to his face because he understood what I’m trying to do; he understood. You want to flip off Lesnar to his face and have people go, 'What are you doing, dude?' That uneasiness; that, kind of, tension in the air. I think that also is just an important part of bringing interest and care into matches is building that tension, just knowing that when the dam finally breaks all hell’s gonna break loose!''The Samoan Submission Machine wrestled against Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire as well as SummerSlam in 2017.