  AEW star reacts to Mercedes Mone's sudden cryptic post after Brock Lesnar's WWE return

AEW star reacts to Mercedes Mone's sudden cryptic post after Brock Lesnar's WWE return

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 13:27 GMT
Brock Lesnar and Mercedes Mone (Image source-WWE.com and Mercedes on X)

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently shared a cryptic post after Brock Lesnar's WWE return, and an AEW star has reacted to it. The shocking return took place on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025.

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE after the main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night Two between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. He also delivered an F-5 to Cena before the show ended. Mercedes Mone shared a cryptic post with a picture of an angry Hangman Adam Page on X after The Beast's return. AEW star Shawn Dean later reacted to Mercedes Mone's cryptic post.

Dean shared a picture of an angry Cash Wheeler without making any statement in response to the TBS Champion's post.

Brock Lesnar loved a top AEW star's promo

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe had a memorable feud with Brock Lesnar back in 2017. Joe also cut some fiery promos during their feud, and he disclosed that Brock loved the energy he brought to his promos.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, Samoa Joe detailed how Brock praised him for his promo:

"There’s a lot of promos I had with Brock. But Brock really liked the kind of chaotic energy, I brought things, and he loved that. I would say whatever I wanted to say to him and to his face because he understood what I’m trying to do; he understood. You want to flip off Lesnar to his face and have people go, 'What are you doing, dude?' That uneasiness; that, kind of, tension in the air. I think that also is just an important part of bringing interest and care into matches is building that tension, just knowing that when the dam finally breaks all hell’s gonna break loose!''
The Samoan Submission Machine wrestled against Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire as well as SummerSlam in 2017.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Arsh Das
