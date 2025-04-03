Brock Lesnar liked current AEW star's promo

A current AEW star and former WWE Superstar recently revealed that Brock Lesnar liked one of his promos during their feud in 2017. Lesnar is currently on hiatus after being mentioned in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon.

Samoa Joe challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the Great Balls of Fire Premium Live Event in 2017. After their match, Joe and Lesnar were involved in a segment alongside Roman Reigns. A brawl nearly broke out, with The Samoan Submission Machine and The Beast butting heads.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Joe revealed that he improvised his lines during the segment. The former AEW World Champion really tried to rile up Lesnar, who liked what his adversary did.

"There’s a lot of promos I had with Brock. But Brock really liked the kind of chaotic energy, I brought things, and he loved that. I would say whatever I wanted to say to him and to his face because he understood what I’m trying to do; he understood. You want to flip off Brock Lesnar to his face and have people go, 'What are you doing, dude?''' he said.

The AEW star continued:

''That uneasiness; that, kind of, tension in the air. I think that also is just an important part of bringing interest and care into matches is building that tension, just knowing that when the dam finally breaks all hell’s gonna break loose!'' [H/T: CVV]

Brock Lesnar makes a rare public appearance at a comedy show

One of the things that makes Brock Lesnar a unique individual is his privacy. He lives and works on a farm when not wrestling or supporting his daughter Mya's collegiate career at Colorado State.

Amid his absence from WWE television, Lesnar appeared at a Dr. Phil is Live comedy show in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 30. It was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, starring "Dr. Phil," portrayed by comedian and stand-up comedian Adam Ray.

It's unclear if Lesnar will return to WWE soon, as the Janel Grant lawsuit is still ongoing.

