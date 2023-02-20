AEW star reacts to promo battle with Bray Wyatt before Elimination Chamber

An AEW star recently reacted to his memorable promo battle with Bray Wyatt during the former's time in WWE.

The star in question, Matt Hardy, had a notable feud with the Eater of Worlds back in 2018. Matt brought back his 'Woken' gimmick during the rivalry, which featured several matches between the two superstars. The duo even teamed up for a while and bagged the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Wyatt and Matt Hardy also had a unique promo battle segment, where they both proclaimed their intentions to defeat each other. Hardy recently posted a video of the segment on Twitter, reminiscing about his time at the Stamford-based Promotion:

"5 years ago today, says the 'net… #BrayWyatt," Matt Hardy tweeted.

A WWE veteran recently shared his honest thoughts about Bray Wyatt

While Bray Wyatt is certainly a fan favorite Superstar, he was previously released by Vince McMahon from the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained how Wyatt's creativity was limited due to McMahon. He also implied that this was a factor behind Wyatt's previous release:

"I'll tell you one more thing, and EC3 can attest to that, especially in this case. If Vince McMahon doesn't understand it, it's dead in the water. And bro, I'm talking about simple things. He didn't understand The Blair Witch Project. If Bray's throwing this stuff out there, if Vince doesn't understand it, it's dead, it's dead in the water," said Vince Russo (7:35 - 8:10)

As of now, Bray Wyatt is seemingly scheduled to face Bobby Lashley next. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks.

