AEW star reacts to Rhea Ripley calling out fans after an unpleasant incident at airport

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently criticized fans for their behavior after an incident at the airport. In response, AEW star Britt Baker expressed her reaction to the incident.

Ripley stated that she will no longer be signing photographs unless she personally takes them with the fan, and that fans need to understand that she has the right to decline to sign whatever she wants.

Over the years, numerous wrestlers have spoken out about the difficulties of living their lives in the public eye. They have highlighted the challenges of being in the spotlight and constantly having their personal lives scrutinized by fans and the media. Many have expressed the importance of setting boundaries.

AEW star Britt Baker took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter, and she had some words of support for her fellow wrestler. Baker, who has dealt with plenty of fan interactions both inside and outside the ring, expressed her support for Ripley's stance.

"Same," Baker wrote.

As Baker's tweet suggests, respecting wrestlers' boundaries and recognizing that they have the right to decline autograph requests or other forms of interaction is an important part of being a responsible fan.

AEW star Britt Baker sent out a heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins

AEW star Britt Baker has shown support for WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins after they announced a new chapter in their careers, changing their name to the Garcia Twins.

Baker took to Twitter to express her appreciation for the sisters, stating that they have influenced and inspired every female wrestler in some way.

The former AEW Women's Champion thanked them for their impact on the wrestling industry, and her message was met with gratitude from The Bella Twins, who thanked Baker for her kind words.

