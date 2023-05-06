AEW star reacts to Rhea Ripley's photo in Puerto Rico ahead of WWE Backlash

An AEW star reacted to a photo of WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The star in question is Harley Cameron.

The Australian is an upcoming star in the world of professional wrestling. She has competed in a few independent wrestling shows, such as WrestlePro and SHINE. As far as All Elite Wrestling is concerned, she has competed in a few matches on Dark. She has a few victories under her belt as well.

The Eradicator is set to defend her title against Zelina Vega at the Backlash premium live event on Saturday. Ahead of the match, SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley shared a picture of her after arriving in Puerto Rico.

"Hello Puerto Rico, Mami made it! 🇵🇷⚖️," she tweeted.

Upon seeing her picture, the AEW star reacted with a couple of fire emojis.

Rhea Ripley challenged WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to a match on SmackDown

Tonight was the final episode of SmackDown before the Backlash premium live event. The show kicked off with Latino World Order. Rey Mysterio hyped up Zelina Vega's title match and claimed that after the event, she would be the new women's champion of the blue brand.

As Vega was about to speak, Judgment Day interrupted. Dominik continued to call his father a 'deadbeat dad.' Upon hearing his son constantly disrespecting him, the Hall of Famer challenged him to a rematch. Ripley had a different plan and suggested that Rey Mysterio faces her in a one-on-one match.

This led to Vega stepping up, and as a result, an inter-gender tag team match was announced with Judgment Day's Ripley and 'Con-man' Dom taking on LWO's Vega and Mysterio. After a fairly even contest, The Master of the 619 managed to roll up his son to pick up the victory for his team ending their losing streak.

The hometown girl seems to have the momentum heading into the premium live event.

