AEW star reacts to Stacy Keibler being inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023 during WrestleMania weekend, and AEW star Dustin Rhodes reacted to the news on Twitter.

Keibler, who was best known for her time with WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era, left the Stamford-based promotion in 2006 to pursue other ventures, including a stint on the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars.

Keibler is widely regarded as one of the most popular and influential women in the history of wrestling. During her time with the company, she was involved in several high-profile storylines and was known for her athleticism and beauty.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to express his excitement at Keibler's induction, calling it "cool sh*t" in his tweet. The two wrestlers have a shared history, having both been prominent figures during the early 2000s.

Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet here.

Stacy Keibler reacts to being added to the WWE Hall of Fame 2023

Stacy Keibler reacted to the news of being inducted into the class 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Keibler confirmed the news in an interview with People and expressed her excitement at being added to the prestigious list of wrestling legends.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. When she [WWE Representative] told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness." [H/T - People]

Stacy Keibler @StacyKeibler People @people Stacy Keibler Says She's 'Honored and Humbled' for 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Selection: 'I Had Tears In My Eyes' people.com/sports/stacy-k… Stacy Keibler Says She's 'Honored and Humbled' for 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Selection: 'I Had Tears In My Eyes' people.com/sports/stacy-k… I’m so excited to finally share the news! Thank you to all my fans for making this possible! So grateful to @wwe & @people for their support. twitter.com/people/status/… I’m so excited to finally share the news! Thank you to all my fans for making this possible! So grateful to @wwe & @people for their support. twitter.com/people/status/…

Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman are among the other names slated for induction into the Hall of Fame, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who else will be added to the lineup for this year's ceremony.

Are you excited for the Hall of Fame ceremony? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes