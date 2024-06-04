  • home icon
AEW star reacts to Swerve Strickland seemingly taking a shot at WWE

By Monika Thapa
Modified Jun 04, 2024 09:47 GMT
AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland
AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland [Image source: Strickland's Instagram handle]

In a recent interview, Swerve Strickland seemingly took a shot at WWE. AEW star Matt Menard has now shared his reaction to Strickland's comments on X/ Twitter.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2022, Swerve Strickland was a part of WWE. In the global juggernaut, he gained prominence as an NXT Superstar, capturing the North American Championship. However, he arguably never received the opportunity to showcase his true talent until he signed with the Tony Khan-led company.

On the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, wrestling veteran Bully Ray accidentally called AEW pay-per-views 'premium live events.' The AEW World Champion corrected him and said the Jacksonville-based promotion didn't organize premium live events but pay-per-views.

also-read-trending Trending

AEW's Matt Menard noticed a clip of the podcast on X/Twitter and quickly responded to Strickland's potential shot at WWE's moniker for special shows.

"That’s my champion!! #AEW," Menard wrote.

Bully Ray believes Swerve Strickland has not been receiving true world champion treatment

On a recent edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray discussed Swerve Strickland's booking as AEW World Champion.

Ray started by mentioning how WWE was seemingly ruining Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship run by keeping him in The Judgment Day. He felt that The Punishment would shine brighter if he left the heel faction.

The WWE Hall of Famer then compared Strickland to Priest, saying that their situations were very similar and their respective companies were not doing justice to their world title reigns.

"I almost thought about Priest last night in the same context I thought about Swerve Strickland as world champion in AEW. I'm not quite sure either one is getting the true world heavyweight champion treatment," Bully Ray said.
youtube-cover

The Archer of Infamy is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash of Castle on June 15, 2024. Meanwhile, Strickland will put his gold on the line against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door on June 30.

