AEW star reacts to Triple H's NSFW segment on WWE TV

Triple H is a 14-time WWE World Champion who had several 'wild' moments when he was a full-time wrestler. One of the top AEW personalities, Mark Henry, reacted to one of his 'not safe for work' segments on TV.

Before becoming the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H was an active wrestler. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to health issues. The Game currently has a pacemaker in his chest.

During his wrestling days, the Attitude Era, to be more specific, there were several segments that The Game was involved in that may have been considered 'not safe for work.' Most of it was during his time as part of D-Generation-X.

The faction was a group of wrestlers who defied authority in every way and did not care for the rules. The fans were also behind the group.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently reacted to a clip of Triple H's NSFW interaction with an audience member on live television.

The World's Strongest Man mentioned that he loved the Attitude Era.

"I loved the attitude era!!!" Mark Henry tweeted.

Check out the full uncensored clip here.

Triple H and WWE reportedly changed the plans for the main event of WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is less than three weeks away. It is now being reported that some last-minute changes are being made by Triple H for the grand stage.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the RAW Women's Championship match is set for Night 1, while the match between Charlotte and Rhea Ripley is set for Night 2.

The main event of Night 1 is reportedly the tag team title match between The Usos and the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

"Some changes im told to Mania Plans. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka is planned for Night 1 Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair is planned for Night 2 Appears, The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn may be getting the main event spot of Night 1 if it stays that way mentioned above unless changes get made in the next week," Xero News tweeted.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens wrestled Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight, and in the end, he lost after some outside interference from The Usos. The night came to an end, with KO beaten down and The Bloodline standing tall.

Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will reunite to take on The Usos? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

