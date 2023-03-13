Triple H and WWE creative have reportedly changed plans for the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1

With WrestleMania 39 less than four weeks away, it seems that WWE is flip-flopping ideas regarding which match will main event the first night of the show. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is seemingly set for Night Two.

Recent reports suggested that the company's higher-ups wanted to have Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship main event the first night. However, it now seems that WWE wants another high-profile bout in that spot.

According to Xero News, Flair vs. Ripley will take place on Night two, while the main event for Night One will likely see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

"Some changes I'm told to 'Mania Plans. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka is planned for Night 1. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair is planned for Night 2. Appears, The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn may be getting the main event spot of Night 1 if it stays that way mentioned above unless changes get made in the next week."

If Owens and Zayn take on The Usos in the main event of Night One, it will be only the second time in WrestleMania history that a tag match has closed the show. Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff previously headlined The Show of Shows in 1985.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Sami Zayn's promo skills

Over the past year, Zayn has captured the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe with his passionate promos.

Given his recent rise to the top of the card, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said Sami Zayn had the best mic skills of 2022. Speaking as part of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Bischoff noted:

"The reason I'm going with Sami [Zayn] is because Sami's promos are so strong, and they've helped catapult Sami from the middle of the roster to the very top," said Bischoff. (3:49 - 4:05)

While pro wrestling has many top talkers like MJF, Becky Lynch, and CM Punk, it can be argued that no other star has evoked as much emotion among fans over the past year as The Master Strategist.

