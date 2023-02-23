"Touched the hearts of so many people" - WWE Hall of Famer on why Sami Zayn had the best promo skills of the year (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn has had an incredible rise in WWE over the past few months. The Canadian star's promo skills elevated him from a scheming heel to the most over babyface in the company.

That may be his biggest strength, with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff detailing how Zayn's promos helped him stand out. The former RAW general manager has picked Zayn as his choice for 'Best Promo Skills of the Year' in the second-annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

He did so in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. While Bischoff laid praise on MJF, Paul Heyman, and Cody Rhodes - all of whom were nominated for the award - he couldn't deny Sami Zayn's excellence on the microphone:

"The reason I'm going with Sami [Zayn] is because Sami's promos are so strong, and they've helped catapult Sami from the middle of the roster to the very top," said Bischoff. (3:49 - 4:05)

"I think the passion that he conveyed, in the way he conveyed it, touched the hearts of so many people," Bischoff added. "And it's one thing to go out there and deliver a great dialogue, deliver a great promo. People appreciate that, myself included. But when you can deliver narrative - in this case, an in-ring promo - that touches people's hearts and catapults you to the top of the business, I don't know how Sami Zayn does not get that award this year, I really don't." (4:17 - 4:57)

What will Sami Zayn do at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber but couldn't win. The former Honorary Uce did put in an electric performance that has kept his momentum high as he turns his attention to the rest of The Bloodline.

The Road to WrestleMania 39 will likely see Sami Zayn reunite with real-life best friend Kevin Owens following another strong promo from the three-time Intercontinental Champion on RAW. They might then defeat The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

