A popular wrestler who has had an incredible run in multiple wrestling franchises once opened up about almost being suspended because of his in-ring antics that angered Stephanie McMahon. That wrestler is none other than Chris Jericho, or Y2J, as he was popularly known during his WWE run.

Jericho said the incident caused a kerfuffle in the WWE and Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon's daughter, wanted him suspended. Stephanie McMahon was just another wrestler in WWE at the time and a distant dream away from the various positions that she would hold in Corporate WWE.

Le Champion recollected that during his feud with DX in 2009, he was hit in the eye with one of those DX glowsticks – after he successfully riled up the audience with his trash talk.

Now, as much as the scene seemed thrilling, it was not all that safe. Someone was sure to lose their temper. Back then, it was Stephanie McMahon, who Jericho says wanted to have him suspended.

Jericho took that in this stride and sent a taped message to his boss, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon's daddy. He revealed what that message was.

"I got heat out there. This is my job. This is what I'm here to do. At the end of the night, the babyface beat me. What's the problem? You're going to fine and suspend me for getting heat? Bring it on m**erf**er."

Stephanie McMahon has moved through the entire spiral of the WWE as well, being part of several beefs alongside and against her real-life father, Vince McMahon, and her husband, Triple H, and other WWE superstars.

Jericho announces he might be interested in joining Don Callis' new faction

Jericho was having a fantastic run in AEW, with some wrestlers on the roster even wanting the Canadian Liontamer on their side.

However, Jericho saw his world crumbling with the breakup of his Jericho Appreciation Society. And it happened right in the middle of the ring, in excruciatingly painful detail with Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, Matt Menard, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, and Anna Jay walking out on him.

This happened after Don Callis, who was Jericho's colleague in WWE during the 'nasty nineties', called him out onstage and asked whether he'd be open to joining his new faction, to which Jericho said "maybe."

