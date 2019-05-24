×
WWE News: Chris Jericho talks Vince McMahon's reaction to backstage heat with Stephanie

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
583   //    24 May 2019, 08:20 IST


Jericho had real-life heat with Stephanie
Jericho had real-life heat with Stephanie

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently chatted with Busted Open Radio on a variety of topics.

Jericho shared an incident from his WWE days that led to Stephanie McMahon wanting to suspend him.


In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is on a roll this year. He scored "the best deal of his life" earlier in the year, when he signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. He is currently the biggest Superstar signed to AEW, and will headline the promotion's first show, "Double Or Nothing".

Jericho debuted in WWE in 1999, and Vince McMahon immediately realized that he had bagged someone special. A cruiserweight in WCW, Jericho went on to become a WWE Champion as well as a World Heavyweight Champion in WWE on several occasions.

Jericho regularly shares amusing incidents from his past on his famous podcast as well as in interviews. He recently shared an incident about how The Undertaker convinced him to go ahead with a WrestleMania match even if he didn't want to.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who did regular jobs after retirement


The heart of the matter

While talking with Busted Open Radio, Jericho shared an incident that took place in London while he was in WWE. According to Jericho, a fan hit him with a DX glowstick, and it ended up hitting him in the eye. This didn't sit well with him and Jericho encouraged the fans to throw more sticks at him in the heat of the moment. What followed was everyone throwing sticks at Jericho, and the ring filled with around a hundred of those.

After the show, I was told that Stephanie [McMahon] wants me fined and she wants me suspended. Well Stephanie's not my boss. I don't give a s**t what Stephanie wants - you can tell her that. I called Vince and cut a promo on his answering machine. [I said], 'I got heat out there. This is my job. This is what I'm here to do. At the end of the night, the babyface beat me. What's the problem? You're going to fine and suspend me for getting heat? Bring it on m**erf**er.'

Jericho added that Vince texted him back with a smiley face, saying 'calm down junior', and never mentioned the incident to him in person.


What's next?

Jericho is all set to face off against Kenny Omega at AEW Double Or Nothing.

What are your thoughts on Jericho as an AEW Superstar? How much does his presence mean to the company?

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Chris Jericho Vince McMahon
