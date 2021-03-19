5 WWE Superstars who did regular jobs after retirement

Former WWE commentator and current All Elite Wrestling employee Jim Ross is widely regarded as being one of the most sound minds in the history of professional wrestling. He had an incredible career in WWE and has bagged a lucrative deal with AEW.

He has often suggested that budding superstars finish off their education before fully devoting their time to professional wrestling.

Pro-wrestling is an incredibly demanding sport where one has WAY more chances of failing than becoming a household name. For every John Cena, there are thousands of hopeful wrestlers who fade into obscurity.

And then there are some wrestlers who go on to become WWE Superstars and achieve worldwide fame, but reprise their roles as regular members of the society after their retirement. In this list, we'll take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who took regular jobs after retirement.

Also read: 5 dream matches and why WWE canceled them

#5 Spike Dudley became a financial planner

Spike Dudley

During ECW's heyday, Spike Dudley became one of the most loved Superstars among the promotion's hardcore fanbase. He made his debut in a tag team match alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, defeating GQ Gorgeous and Pat Day.

When ECW folded in 2001, Spike was hired by WWE. A phone call from Jim Ross led to Spike debuting in WWE to help Bubba and D-Von win the World Tag Team Titles. He went on to defeat Rey Mysterio to win his only WWE Cruiserweight Title.

Advertisement

Spike was released from WWE in 2005, after which he operated a wrestling school for a short period of time.

It’s kind of like getting kicked out of your family. When that call came, it was a blow to the stomach.

Spike Dudley took on a job with MassMutual, a financial planning company, to help people plan their future out.

You hear stories all the time of athletes that made millions being broke. I want to become an educator, to show people there are ways to plan for the future.

Despite his tiny stature, Spike was one of the most exciting talents to watch. He was hardcore through and through and was a perfect fit for the Dudley family.

Bubba Ray and D-Von went on to have a celebrated WWE career, whereas Spike faded into oblivion.

The next time someone sets a table on fire, be sure to remember Spike Dudley.

1 / 5 NEXT