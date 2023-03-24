AEW star recalls conversation with Triple H following WWE departure

A current AEW star recently revealed that WWE CCO Triple H had been in contact with him after his departure from the Stamford-based Promotion.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, had been in WWE for a significant period of time alongside Cash Wheeler. Despite them winning a number of tag titles, the duo were unsatisfied with their run and requested their release in 2020.

Speaking on his FTR podcast, Dax revealed that he had reached out to Triple H after FTR's exit from the company. Hunter had also politely responded to the message.

“I did send Hunter a text maybe a week later, two weeks later, something like that. I just told him I appreciate everything he did for me, my family, and I hope we can work together eventually. He sent me a very nice text back that I still have saved in my phone. So that was our last conversation we had together," Harwood said. (H/T: Fightful)

The AEW star also talked about his relationship with the WWE CCO

While FTR were on great terms with Triple H, they were apparently not the veteran's favorites.

In the same episode of the FTR podcast, Dax candidly spoke about how he realized that FTR was not going to play a central role in the Stamford-based Promotion.

"So we weren’t Hunter guys. I don’t hold any ill feelings towards him because of that. We just weren’t. But I do think that he was a fan of our work. I know he was, he told us. I think that he was a fan of us as talents, just not who he necessarily wanted to build the company around," Harwood said. (H/T: Fightful)

FTR have had a notable run in AEW so far. With their upcoming battle against the Gunns, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to take the World Tag Team Titles from the reigning champions.

