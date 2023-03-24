"We were never Hunter guys" - AEW star gets candid on his relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

Many AEW stars signed to the promotion today were once under the wings of Triple H. While some were believed to be amongst his favorites, Dax Harwood recently revealed that FTR were never "Hunter guys."

Rumors about FTR's future in pro wrestling have been buzzing around ever since it was first revealed that their AEW contracts would expire in April 2023. Additionally, Harwood has been teasing their potential future throughout the drama, leading some to believe they'd return to WWE.

During a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star recalled losing the NXT Tag Team Championships to Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, and how he realized they weren't amongst his favorites.

"So we weren’t Hunter guys. I don’t hold any ill feelings towards him because of that. We just weren’t. But I do think that he was a fan of our work. I know he was, he told us. I think that he was a fan of us as talents, just not who he necessarily wanted to build the company around," Harwood said. (H/T: Fightful)

Ryan / WrestleBotch @WrestleBotch The Revival vs. American Alpha - NXT TakeOver Dallas 2016 The Revival vs. American Alpha - NXT TakeOver Dallas 2016 https://t.co/U2rpAeNVwm

While some fans still hold on to the belief that FTR will return to WWE, Dave Meltzer speculates that the duo have been using all the buzz to build momentum behind their current storyline.

The Revival's burial at RAW 25 shocked many fans, especially since it was at the hands of D-Generation X. Dax Harwood has notably opened up on how difficult the situation and aftermath were, and even got into a spat with Road Dogg about the way the incident made him feel.

During the same podcast episode, Dax recalled that the way The Revival was treated made him realize that they weren't top guys in Triple H's eyes.

"That’s when we realized we weren’t his guys. We were good bit players, but we were bit players on his brand. But I remember, after the Raw 25 thing, I was so upset. Not even mad. I was just so distraught because that was the realization I had, like okay, we’re not his guys. That’s when it all hit me," Harwood said. (H/T: Fightful)

Could all of Dax's revelations about FTR's relationship with Triple H be an indication that they have instead opted to stay with AEW after all? With only a little over a week left of March 2023, fans will soon know the truth.

