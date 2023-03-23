Major speculation on AEW stars using rumors of departure and potential bidding war in storyline

AEW's roster seems to be edging towards some major changes as numerous stars are rumored to be leaving the promotion behind. Two of the biggest names in the camp are arguably Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, but Dave Meltzer believes FTR will likely stay.

Reports initially broke that alleged that FTR's AEW contracts would expire sometime in April 2023. Due to the backlash against their booking in the promotion, many fans speculated that they'd leave. Harwood has since used the rumors to continue making hints at their futures, but Meltzer believes it's all been a storyline.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why he believes the duo will stay in AEW and have possibly signed new contracts.

“So, this is probably an explanation of why those guys have been doing the thing that ‘we’re gonna leave’ and teasing leaving and Tony Khan probably being okay with it, because in his mind this fits the storyline. Because if you tell people that you’re going to leave and your contract is up, then people will go, ‘well maybe this is it, maybe they’re gonna lose and leave.'”

Additionally, Meltzer also claimed that he doesn't believe that Dax and Cash will end up leaving the promotion since they'll likely become the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Rumors about the duo being booked to win the championships were recently reported, and if Wrestling Observer is correct, that could just be the case.

FTR announced that they've already made their decision between AEW and WWE

While fans have been scrambling to find clues about Dax and Cash's futures in pro wrestling, it seems that FTR has already reached a conclusion while fans have been debilitated. Dax Harwood took to social media not too long ago to reveal that fans will soon know their final decisions.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all," Dax tweeted.

In the comment section, fans seemed to be far more supportive of their final decision than worrying about which promotion they would end up with. Either way, FTR has seriously drawn a lot of attention over the past few months and possibly proved why they should be booked as a main event tag team.

