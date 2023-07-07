AEW star recalls how his father added to a "very special moment" in his career

AEW's roster includes many young stars with a ton of potential, and fans have been eagerly watching stars like The Acclaimed make it to the top. According to Anthony Bowens, his father was in the crowd during the biggest moment of his career so far.

The Acclaimed is one of the most popular tag teams in the promotion today, and their pairing with Billy Gunn has only elevated their status even more. The height of their popularity saw them win the AEW Tag Team Titles.

During his recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Anthony Bowens briefly tried to express the feeling of seeing his father in the crowd when The Acclaimed captured their first Tag Team Championships.

"I don't know how," Bowens said. "I zeroed in on [my father] and it, like, was a very special moment." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Bowens' aspirations didn't simply end after he captured the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Championships with Max Caster. The star recently took to social media and asked the UK audience who will attend All In to help him set the Guinness Book of World Record for the largest group-scissor.

The AEW star always dreamed of wrestling in the Arthur Ashe Stadium

The duo initially captured the Tag Titles during last year's Dynamite Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, when they defeated Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland).

During the same appearance on Unrestricted, Anthony Bowens recounted a story of going to the stadium with his friend Julien years before he made it big in pro wrestling:

"One of my best friends – his name is Julien – is a tennis fan and anytime we would go to Shea Stadium or Citi Field, we'd go, 'You know, I think Arthur Ashe would be a good place for a wrestling show. And we said that years before it was even a thought. Fast forward, I'm with AEW and we are fighting for the tag team titles at Arthur Ashe." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

The Acclaimed even recently drew some praise from Jim Cornette after their appearance on Collision, which is quite notable since the veteran is very critical of the promotion.

