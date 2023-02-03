AEW star recalls feeling "a little butthurt" seeing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put in WWE's main event picture

An AEW star recently spoke of his emotional response while watching major stars' runs during his time in WWE.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, previously worked in the Stamford-based promotion alongside his tag-team partner Cash Wheeler. However, he has often expressed disdain over how FTR's run was handled in their previous company. Despite their reservations against the brand, both Dax and Cash have remained friends with a number of their former colleagues.

In a recent episode of the FTR podcast, Dax explained how he had previously felt upset by various stars getting more opportunities. He also admitted that he is now not in that mindset.

"Maybe the year prior I was a little upset, you know, I would get a little butthurt or get a little rash on my a*s or whatever. Because I would see guys who I have a lot of respect for then and now consider friends. But seeing Samoa Joe come in or Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens, seeing these guys come in and they get shots at the top while I'm just travelling these house shows and little Florida loops and I'm working 20-30 minutes a night, but I can't see the light of day on television. So you know, maybe a year prior I was a little more upset." (49:32 - 50:04)

The AEW star previously praised WWE Superstar Asuka

While Dax Harwood is not a fan of his time in WWE, he is quite appreciative of several stars in the promotion, like Asuka.

Speaking on his FTR podcast, the AEW star spoke highly of the former RAW Women's Champion. He also praised Asuka's ability to connect with fans.

“I don’t think that there has been another foreign talent, another Japanese star who has made the splash over here as well as she has. She connects with the fans over in America just as well as she connected with the fans in Japan. But man Asuka, she’s a one-of-a-kind talent for sure."

Asuka was last seen at the Royal Rumble. As of now, only time will tell what the WWE star does next.

What do you make of Dax Harwood's words? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes