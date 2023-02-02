Current AEW and former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) has praised his former colleague, Asuka, for her ability to win over the US wrestling crowd.

The Japanese star signed with WWE in 2015. She started her career with an unbelievable run in NXT with an outstanding 914-day undefeated streak that saw her propelled to the top of the card.

Speaking on his podcast, FTR with Dax, Harwood praised The Empress of Tomorrow for getting over with the US crowds so well despite not speaking English fluently.

“I don’t think that there has been another foreign talent, another Japanese star who has made the splash over here as well as she has. She connects with the fans over in America just as well as she connected with the fans in Japan. But man Asuka, she’s a one-of-a-kind talent for sure." From 1:11:31 to 1:11:51.

Check out the full video below:

Asuka recently made her return to the ring at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday, where she introduced a new side to her character by wearing horror-themed face paint.

Former WWE writer on Asuka's new look

Whilst many fans are happy to see the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion display a new look on screen, it seems as though some are not entirely on board.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former head WWE writer Vince Russo thought the company was poking fun at Asuka.

"Is it a rib on Asuka? Now she got blue teeth. And how am I supposed to know? Can they repackage?" [1:02:30 - 1:03:30] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Asuka now has the chance to make it to WrestleMania and challenge for the RAW Women's Championship as she will face off against five other stars inside the Elimination Chamber on February 18th.

Will Asuka win the Elimination Chamber and go on to face Bianca Belair? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes above, please credit FTR With Dax and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes