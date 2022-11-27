AEW star recalls going against family for accepting a career-altering decision by Vince McMahon in WWE

AEW star Dustin Rhodes believes he made the worst decision of his life during his time in WWE.

The Natural jumped to AEW in 2019, putting on an incredible match against his brother Cody Rhodes. Although he has had a distinguished career so far, the veteran believes he made a massive mistake during his time in WWE.

In a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Dustin Rhodes spoke up about his time as Goldust and how it caused a rift between him and his father.

"I had that in the back of my head, like, is he ribbing me for this?" Rhodes said. "But at that point, I had been trying to follow in my dad's footsteps for so long and it was like, 'it's not working man, I have to do something else.' We had a falling out, which was the worst thing, the worst decision of my life ever –- you've got one dad, one mom, so it's good to work things out, right? But we were in that downtime where we weren't speaking to each other and Vince had just called me and he presented that and I just said yes." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Dustin Rhodes is currently seldom active in-ring. However, he handles several duties backstage in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar recently explained why he was angry with Jeff Jarrett

While Dustin Rhodes generally has a good relationship with most of his colleagues, he apparently had beef with Jeff Jarrett.

Speaking on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, the Natural explained why he had momentarily gotten angry at Jarrett's debut promo in AEW.

"Jeff Jarrett came aboard and he calls himself ‘The Last Outlaw’ and I kind of have beef with him because of that. I consider myself, since I’m still working and still working at a high capacity, the last outlaw, the last of my kind from back in the day. It’s like a badge of honor to me, he called himself that, and I kind of got p***ed. I love Jeff," said Dustin. [H/T: Fightful]

With Jeff Jarrett still being active in-ring, fans will have to stay tuned to see if the two will face off in the future in AEW.

