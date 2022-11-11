"I kind of got p***ed" - WWE legend explains why he has beef with AEW star Jeff Jarrett

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has given some insight into why he has some beef with Jeff Jarrett using the nickname "The Last Outlaw," as Rhodes sees himself as that instead of JJ.

Jarrett used his gimmick as The Last Outlaw to hop from promotion to promotion in 2022, appearing for WWE, AEW, and GCW all in one year, as well as being a part of Ric Flair's last match in July.

However, using this nickname has rubbed Dustin Rhodes the wrong way, a man who Jarrett has a long history with, having wrestled with and against him in companies like WWE, WCW, and TNA.

Speaking on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, Dustin Rhodes explained that he feels as if he is more qualified to be called The Last Outlaw than Jarrett is, although he doesn't hold any ill will towards the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Jeff Jarrett came aboard and he calls himself ‘The Last Outlaw’ and I kind of have beef with him because of that. I consider myself, since I’m still working and still working at a high capacity, the last outlaw, the last of my kind from back in the day. It’s like a badge of honor to me, he called himself that, and I kind of got p***ed. I love Jeff," said Dustin. [H/T: Fightful]

✌ @KedzieMatthews_ Next on #Starrcade99 , Bunkhouse Match. Dustin Rhodes vs Jeff Jarrett. It'll be less comical than Meng vs Norman Next on #Starrcade99, Bunkhouse Match. Dustin Rhodes vs Jeff Jarrett. It'll be less comical than Meng vs Norman https://t.co/vFKKxvjtjq

Will these two get to squash their beef in an AEW ring? Only time will tell!

Jeff Jarrett will reignite an old rivalry at AEW Full Gear 2022

Sometimes in wrestling, two performers seem destined to feud forever. Jeff Jarrett and Sting fit that description perfectly, as their decades-long feud will continue at AEW's last pay-per-view of 2022.

It was confirmed on the most recent episode of Dynamite that on November 19, The Last Outlaw will team up with Jay Lethal to take on Sting and Darby Allin in a grudge match at Full Gear pay-per-view.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Sting and Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett made for AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett made for AEW Full Gear. https://t.co/t41jX4wpZX

The match will mark the first time since October 2010 that Sting and Jarrett will have shared a ring, with their rivalry stemming back through companies like TNA, WCW, and WWA, as well as across many decades.

Who will walk out of Full Gear as winners? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

