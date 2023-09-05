AEW star recalls his name being discussed for a WWE product

An AEW star recently talked about his name being discussed to be a part of a WWE product.

Current AEW/ROH star Dutch (fka Bill Carr) started his professional Wrestling career in 2010 and was signed by WWE's developmental brand FCW, which was later rebranded to NXT. He was released by FCW in 2011, after which he went on to work in the independent circuit and later joined Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling, where he is currently one-half of the tag team The Righteous alongside Vincent.

Talking to Bryan Asbury on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, the former ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champion said that his name was being thrown around during one of the initial seasons of NXT, but the show was switched to an all-female version, and there was no discussion afterward.

"So, I do remember my name was being thrown around for one of the seasons for NXT when they were doing like the game show on sci-fi... And then it got switched to the all-female version. Like, it was like a last-minute thing where they were like, 'Alright, we're gonna make them all-female instead.' Then, after that, I think they stopped with that type of show, and then eventually, FCW would transition into what NXT is today. But, yeah, there wasn't really any real discussion again," said Dutch. [From 22:24 - 23:18]

Contemplating the things he would have done differently, Dutch said he was too young when he was hired and didn't have a political mindset. The 36-year-old wished he had a bit more experience at the time.

"I still had no, like, if I knew what I know now, I would have done things way, way, way differently. But I didn't really have the mindset, the political brain in the wrestling world to, I guess, give my input or give my thoughts at the time. Like I'm looking back, it's like, I think you know I was definitely hired 'too Young' at the time. I wish I had a little bit more experience. But I mean, everything happens for a reason, and I am where I am now because of the experiences that I've had over the last 14 years, so yeah. [From 23:19 -24:00]

Dutch reveals WWE debut as part of Bray Wyatt's faction was "definitely a possibility"

Bray Wyatt, who was released in July 2021, returned to WWE last year at Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Soon, there were rumors of a new faction, Wyatt 6, led by The Eater of the Worlds, and Dutch and Vincent were among the names making rounds as potential members of the group.

On the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Dutch said there were plans for the Righteous to join Bray Wyatt in the new stable in WWE, but the plan never came to fruition. Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, after suffering a heart attack while asleep.

