"Most boring f***ing promo of all time" - Top AEW star recalls heat he received for confronting The Undertaker in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has commented on his promo on The Undertaker that garnered a lot of backstage heat.

The two wrestlers were an integral part of the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude Era. But the two wrestlers did not face off until 2009, when they squared off in an episode of WWE SmackDown.

But Jericho did engage with the The Phenom during the early stages of his career when he called the latter boring in 1999.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes on a live show, the former AEW world champion explained that he faced considerable backstage heat due to the crowd agreeing to what he said about The Undertaker.

"I was supposed to do a promo once again on the Undertaker. And Vince Russo said 'Go s***f on him, like you did last night.' Same thing, I was exciting, everyone else is boring. So I said, I had this idea where we call the Undertaker boring and he is not the deadman, he is the boring man. Problem is, I interrupt The Undertaker after literally had just done this 10 minute promo about driving through the desert and picking up the Big Show and feeding him a scorpion. That's literally the most boring f***ing promo of all time. I didn't know this, I just said you are boring. People were almost like starting to cheer and The Undertaker was just like," said Jericho. [From 2:00 - 3:04]

The Wizard recalled seeing Shawn Michaels after the promo.

"I remember Shawn Michaels afterwards I see him, he was like 'You might not want to tell the biggest name in the company that he is boring.' So right after that, huge heat for Chris Jericho."

Who won in the match between Chris Jericho and The Undertaker in 2009

In 2009, Chris Jericho was feuding with The Phenom along with his tag team partner at the time, The Big Show (Paul Wight in AEW).

In the making of the triple threat storyline, Jericho faced the deadman on an episode of SmackDown that was held in the United Kingdom. Though the latter emerged victorious in the match, Y2J's performance stood out and the bout is still regarded as one of the best in the history of the blue brand.

Bobby Beale @BobbyBealeInc Undertaker vs. Big Show vs. Chris Jericho – World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Survivor Series 2009 Undertaker vs. Big Show vs. Chris Jericho – World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Survivor Series 2009 https://t.co/sKPAsJTmTn

Chris Jericho is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling where he is the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

