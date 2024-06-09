AEW star recalls Randy Orton diabolically turning on him in WWE

An AEW star recalled Randy Orton turning on him in WWE. The two men were part of the same faction in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ric Flair and Triple H were an instrumental part of Orton's early career. Along with the veterans and Batista, he was a part of the group Evolution, and together they dominated RAW for several years. Under Flair and Triple H's guidance, Orton's career flourished and he ended up becoming a World Champion at a very young age.

During one of Flair's previous runs in the Stamford-based promotion, he aligned himself with Orton. However, The Viper in classic fashion turned on The Nature Boy on RAW and punted him in the head.

Trending

Recently, Ric Flair took to social media to recall this segment with Orton from RAW where the latter diabolically turned on him, appreciating the fact that the 44-year-old had learned well from the dirtiest player in the game.

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

"@randyorton Learned From The Best- The Dirtiest Player in The Game! WOOOOO!" wrote Flair.

You can check out his post below:

Randy Orton doesn't think that anyone can break his WWE record

Randy Orton's rise in WWE was astronomical partly due to him being a member of the faction, Evolution.

Suddenly, the Viper was competing against some of the best in the business. He faced legends like Mick Foley and made a name for himself as The Legend Killer. He was even able to achieve the impossible by winning the World Heavyweight Championship at just 24 years old, making him the youngest World Champion in WWE history. This is a record that hasn't been broken since.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Orton stated that his record may not be broken since it happened under special circumstances.

"As far as someone becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and taking that from me, I don't see that happening, only because I think it was a very special circumstance when I became the youngest world champion. I was 24 years old, and I don't know if there's anyone young enough to make it to that yet, so I think I'm gonna hold that for quite some time, if not from here on out," Orton said. [2:08 – 2:34]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen if anyone will ever be able to break Randy Orton's coveted record and become the youngest World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback