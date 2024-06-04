Randy Orton does not think his WWE record will ever be broken (Exclusive)

Randy Orton has been one of WWE's most featured superstars since debuting on the main roster in 2002. In an exclusive interview, The Viper gave his thoughts on whether anyone will break one of his most impressive records.

In 2004, Orton was 24 when he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Chris Benoit at SummerSlam. As a result, the former Evolution member broke Brock Lesnar's record to become the youngest world champion in WWE history.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke to Orton at Bob Orton Jr.'s St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame induction. The SmackDown star praised one of WWE's current top young talents, Austin Theory, before doubting whether his 20-year record will be beaten:

"As far as someone becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and taking that from me, I don't see that happening, only because I think it was a very special circumstance when I became the youngest world champion. I was 24 years old, and I don't know if there's anyone young enough to make it to that yet, so I think I'm gonna hold that for quite some time, if not from here on out," Orton said. [2:08 – 2:34]

Watch the video above to hear Orton's candid thoughts on Vince McMahon no longer being in charge of WWE.

How Randy Orton became WWE's youngest world champion

On July 26, 2004, Randy Orton won a Battle Royal on RAW to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. On the same night, Chris Benoit retained the title against Triple H in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

Three weeks later, Orton defeated Benoit in the SummerSlam 2004 main event to win his first world title. The finish saw the then-rookie reverse a Crippler Crossface into an RKO to secure the win.

Including his SummerSlam 2004 triumph, Orton has won 14 world titles over the last 20 years. He only needs two more reigns to equal John Cena and Ric Flair's record of 16.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's title record? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Thanks to SICW promoter Herb Simmons for his assistance in making this interview happen. Follow SICW at SICW.ORG.

