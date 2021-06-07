AEW star recalls working with Jon Moxley in WWE as part of an infamous RAW segment 

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently recalled working as an extra in WWE as part of the infamous "gas mask" segment on Monday Night RAW.

The said segment featured Jon Moxley after his heel turn in the aftermath of Roman Reigns' leukemia diagnosis in 2018. The AEW star turned heel on Seth Rollins, and the two embarked upon a personal yet underwhelming rivalry.

However, the most oft-criticized segment of the rivalry was where Moxley wore a gas mask to protect himself from the negativity of the live crowd. The former AEW Champion later stated he disliked the angle and that it played a catalyst in his WWE departure.

Appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs revealed that he was part of the entourage that accompanied Jon Moxley during the segment.

“I did some extra work with him [Jon Moxley] in WWE before,” Hobbs revealed to Paquette. “Do you remember when he had his entourage come out in the gas masks? Yeah, we talked about how hard it was to breathe. It’s cool that he remembered me,” said Hobbs. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Hobbs and Moxley had a brief alliance in AEW before the former joined Team Taz. Since joining forces with Taz, Powerhouse Hobbs has been considered as one of the top prospects in Tony Khan's promotion.

It won't come as a surprise if we see a program pitting Mox and The Team Taz member in the near future.

Jon Moxley is on a hiatus from AEW

It was revealed on this week's Dynamite that Jon Moxley would be away from AEW for an undisclosed period due to an on-screen injury suffered at the hands of The Young Bucks. In real life, the former AEW Champion is taking a break from promotion to welcome the arrival of his first child with Renee Paquette.

Moxley last wrestled at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where he teamed up with Eddie Kingston to challenge AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. Mox and Kingston were unsuccessful in their attempt to dethrone Matt and Nick Jackson.

What are your thoughts on the gas mask segment from WWE RAW? Do you think Powerhouse Hobbs could hold championship gold in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

