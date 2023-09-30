AEW star references Dolph Ziggler after his WWE release

Former WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler’s brother, Ryan Nemeth set tongues wagging on social media with his latest social media post.

Ryan, who works for AEW, posted a video in which he hit a wrestler with what looked like Dolph Ziggler’s finishing move, ‘The ZigZag.’ He also wrote a caption to the post, which suggested that his brother could soon come to AEW.

“NEMETH DEBUTS *INNOVATIVE NEW MOVE* IN AEW RING,” wrote Ryan.

Ever since Dolph Ziggler was let go from WWE a few weeks back, there has been constant chatter about him heading to AEW. With his brother also working there, there is more than enough incentive for The Showoff to work for Tony Khan’s company.

Not only will there be a chance for him to work alongside his brother, Ziggler can have great feuds with former WWE personnel like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli etc.

Dolph Ziggler should sit back for a while according to WWE legend

Former WWE legend and veteran journalist, Jim Cornette had some wise words for Dolph Ziggler after his WWE release.

Cornette was speaking on his show The Jim Cornette Experience, where he said that The Showoff should sit back for a while and do other things apart from wrestling.

“I think that with him, he might as well just sit back. He does stand-up comedy. I am sure he collects stamps in his spare time, whatever the f**k he is doing. He ought to just sit back for a while. He has always stayed in great shape, and maybe he makes a shot for some friends. Maybe he just dabbles for a while, or maybe he doesn’t do anything and see [sic] what he wants to do, I think, at this point. I would imagine there is no financial need, but I don’t know that he is, considering he is gonna be done in the wrestling business like this. So, I would imagine we won't see anything happen in a hurry,” Cornette said. [11:53 - 12:32]

While Dolph does have a lot of things he can do outside the ring, it will be interesting to see if he will heed the advice of Cornette and take some time off.

