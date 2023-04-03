AEW star references Sami Zayn after his WWE WrestleMania 39 triumph

A top AEW star paid tribute to Sami Zayn following his emotional win on Night one of WWE WrestleMania 39. The star in question is FTR's Cash Wheeler.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens battled The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of Night one of WrestleMania 39. Both teams went to war. After going back and forth for nearly 25 minutes, the former Honorary Uce hit three Helluva Kicks on Jey Uso and pinned him. He picked up the win and ended the nearly two-year-long reign.

This was the first time that Owens and Zayn won the Tag Team Championships in WWE.

Former RAW Tag Team Champion and current AEW wrestler Cash Wheeler shared a picture on Twitter showing his support for the Canadian-born star.

Sami Zayn shared his experience in being part of the storyline with the Bloodline

During the post-show press conference, the former Honorary Uce opened up about his contribution to the Bloodline storyline. He mentioned that he was honored to be given this opportunity.

Zayn mentioned that there are several legends in the business that never had the opportunity to be part of a story such as the one involving the Bloodline.

“There are hall of famers, world champions multiple times over, I’m talking some of the best ever that have never got to tell a story like this, over this course of time, with this level of depth, with this many talented individuals in front and in back of the camera, especially on the performance side of it. I feel so lucky to have been a part of it." [H/T Fightful]

The newly crowned WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion also feels that this chapter may seem to have come to an end, but the story may not be over yet. He believes that they could continue the storyline in the future.

“This feels like the culmination of it, but it’s a long timeline with WWE, so even if you think you’ve put a nice bow on it, we can unravel that at any time and call back to it. That’s been the beauty of this story, the number of callbacks," Sami Zayn said. [H/T Fightful]

Tonight on Night two of WrestleMania 39, the leader of the Bloodline, Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line. He will face this year's Men's Royal Rumble match winner, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in the main event.

