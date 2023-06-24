AEW star references WWE legend John Cena on Rampage

Tonight on AEW Rampage, WWE veteran John Cena was referenced on the show. The person who seemingly mentioned the 16-time world champion was QT Marshall.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, had a tag team match during the show. After making quick work of their opponents, the faction was set to address the crowd.

They were interrupted by Harley Cameron. She showed up with a couple of masked dancers. She began to sing but then was ridiculed by WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. She then cut a rap, which was also made fun of.

Following the segment, QT Marshall walked out and asked everyone to add some respect to Cameron's name. He also claimed that his manager's rap song was amazing and deserved to be appreciated.

QT Marshall then had some words for 'Platinum' Max Caster. He claimed that Caster's rap songs weren't that impressive, and he preferred the songs from back in 2003 when John Cena did it.

As Marshall was speaking, Bowens and Max Caster ran out to confront him. At that moment, one of the masked dancers was revealed to be former WWE Superstar John Morrison. His name was also revealed to be Johnny TV. He then super-kicked Billy Gunn.

What was your reaction to the segment? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes