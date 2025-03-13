AEW star refuses to speak after being revealed as Toni Storm's new rival in unforeseen Dynamite attack

A recently signed AEW star attacked the current Women's World Champion Toni Storm on Dynamite and refused to address the same. The star also attacked two other top stars on the show.

The AEW star Megan Bayne refused to give her thoughts regarding her actions on Dynamite. Bayne was announced as the company's newest signing several weeks ago. She has been dominating the All Elite women's division in the year 2025. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old star seems to have set her sights on the World Title as well.

On Dynamite this past Wednesday, "Timeless" Toni Storm was on the stage addressing her big win over Mariah May in the Hollywood Ending at Revolution 2025. However, the AEW Women's World Champion got attacked by Megan Bayne after the end of her promo segment.

Later in the show, Megan Bayne rushed to the ring to attack Willow Nightingale as well as Kris Statlander to make a statement. Following her violent actions on Dynamite, Bayne was approached by an interviewer backstage and was asked why she attacked Willow, Statlander, and Storm. Megan just kept walking out of the arena without answering the question.

Well, it seems like a feud between Toni and Megan is inevitable after what transpired on Dynamite this week.

Toni Storm took a shot at the AEW World Champion

During her promo on Dynamite, Toni Storm took a cheeky dig at the current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Mox has been keeping the World Title in the briefcase ever since winning it at WrestleDream 2024.

Storm was talking about retaining her Women's World Title at Revolution 2025, and she mentioned how the other World Title is in a briefcase, citing the men's title, which is currently under Moxley's possession.

Moreover, Jon Moxley also retained his title against Cope (fka Edge) at Revolution. Only time will tell who will end up dethroning him.

