AEW star who rejected WWE claims to have earned Tony Khan's trust: "That meant the world to me"

An AEW star who recently joined the Jacksonville-based promotion claimed to have earned the trust of President and CEO Tony Khan.

The star in question is Will Ospreay. At Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view, Tony Khan broke out the news of the Jacksonville-based company's massive signing in the form of Ospreay. The NJPW Star's contract with the Japanese promotion will expire in a few months, following which he will be a permanent fixture on Khan's promotion. At one point, there were rumors about Ospreay's possible move to WWE, which have now been put to rest.

The Aerial Assassin has already performed in AEW shows like Forbidden Door, WrestleDream, and All In due to the company's agreement with NJPW. During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion talked about his relationship with Tony Khan.

Ospreay talked about his initial conversation with Khan in 2019, shortly after the establishment of All Elite Wrestling, when the British wrestler declined Tony's earlier contract offer.

"I said my focus was on Japan, and he respected that. I'll always remember how he respected how I felt," said Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay said he has built trust and respect with TK, which means a lot to him.

"People need to remember this – since then, I've built a trust and respect with Tony. That's very important to me. When Tony had me work matches for AEW, like I did this summer at All In at Wembley Stadium, he didn't have to do that. He trusted me. That meant the world to me," Ospreay added. [H/T :Wrestling Inc]

Kurt Angle believes Will Ospreay is a great addition to the AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared his opinion about All Elite Wrestling's latest signee, Will Ospreay, while speaking on The Kurt Angle Show.

The Veteran praised the 30-year-old, calling him "a great technician," and said he would keep the Jacksonville-based company contained by making them stick with the old-school wrestling.

"Will is a European wrestler and he's a great technician, I love his work," the Hall of Famer said. "I think he's gonna be a great addition to that company. AEW is like the Wild West, they are doing some crazy-a** matches, but this guy will keep them contained. He will keep them sticking with the old-school technique wrestling, which is what I like and I think Will Ospreay is one of the better ones to do that." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

