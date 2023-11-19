"HHH is crying," "How will wwe beat this" - Fans go gaga as Tony Khan signs 6 ft 1 in star to AEW

A major signing announced at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view has sent the pro wrestling community into a tizzy.

Tony Khan's announcement of a signing at the pay-per-view had a lot of fans interested in the surprise. Just after Julia Hart's victory and her being crowned as the new TBS Champion, Tony Schiavone walked into the ring to unveil the newest signing. A few seconds later, Will Ospreay strutted to the ring to an electrifying reception from the audience.

Ospreay has had stunning matches every time he has gone up against AEW talent, showcasing his incredible talent to a mainstream audience. With his NJPW contract nearing its expiration, there had been heavy speculation of him joining WWE.

The rumors of Ospreay joining the Stamford-based promotion were proved false tonight, leading to social media being flooded with reactions.

The newly signed AEW star needs one thing to establish himself, according to Vince Russo

While Ospreay is certainly one of the most skilled performers in the ring, he is still lacking a major asset, says Vince Russo.

Speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"How many great wrestlers are we going to see? You gotta give me a character. You gotta give me an edge, you gotta give me some controversy. You gotta give me something. I'm just so tired bro, of seeing the great wrestler. Let's be honest bro. What are we going to see in a wrestling ring that we already haven't seen?"

He further explained his point by referencing the classic Rocky movies:

"I say this all the time. What if Rocky the movie was just the fight scene in the end? Like okay, who are these people?"

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ospreay in AEW.

