Vince Russo says 7-Time champion needs to develop a character amidst rumored WWE signing (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks that a certain seven-time champion is a great wrestler, but that isn't enough.

The star in question is none other than The Arieal Assasin himself, Will Ospreay. Amidst rumors that WWE is interested in signing Ospreay, Russo expressed that he needs to establish a character.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke in depth about what Will Ospreay, a seven-time champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling (including one World Title reign), needs to change.

The answer, according to Vince Russo, is simple - he needs a strong character:

"How many great wrestlers are we going to see? You gotta give me a character. You gotta give me an edge, you gotta give me some controversy. You gotta give me something. I'm just so tired bro, of seeing the great wrestler. Let's be honest bro. What are we going to see in a wrestling ring that we already haven't seen?" [From 02:58 to 03:25]

He made an analogy to Rocky and asked what people would think if the film began with the final fight:

"Bro, I say this all the time. What if Rocky the movie was just the fight scene in the end? Like okay, who are these people?" [From 04:42 to 04:56]

Vince Russo thinks Will Ospreay needs to adjust his style of wrestling

Will Ospreay wrestles a hard-hitting, high-flying style of wrestling - one that involves acrobatics as well as the "worked-shoot" style that is often seen in Japanese Wrestling. As a result, his body already feels the effects of this at the age of 30.

Following his classic against Kenny Omega at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, Vince Russo cited what Will Ospreay said and echoed that he needs to change his style of wrestling:

"Bro, Ospreay just said in a freaking interview I need to look at my wrestling style and change my wrestling style because it is starting to wear on my body, he just said it! So then what are you doing?" he said.

It's true that many wrestlers have adjusted their styles over the years according to their age. The best example of this is undoubtedly AJ Styles - who managed to change his style over the years while still remaining the most entertaining in-ring performer of his generation.

