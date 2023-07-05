Former World Champion must change his wrestling style, Vince Russo explains why (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has weighed in with his thoughts on a former world champion and how they should be changing their wrestling style.

The man in question is Will Ospreay, a man who is undoubtedly athletically gifted but has admitted in the past that he might need to adjust his style after so many years on the road.

Ospreay took to Twitter in April 2023 to address how his road to recovery was going as he was then rehabbing a shoulder injury he sustained in the New Japan Cup. Will stated that because of his in-ring style, he's starting to feel the strain on his body and that he may have to cut some fan-favorite moves from his arsenal.

However, that didn't stop Will Ospreay from wrestling a hellacious match against Kenny Omega at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on June 25th, something that Vince Russo talked passionately about in the most recent edition of "Writing with Russo."

"Being a baseball fan, so many times you'll see these hot rookies come up with a lot of hype. The Bryce Harper's, the Ronald Acuna Jr.'s, they'll come up with all this hype. 'They're like 22-years old, they're spitting fire. Ken Griffey Jr. when he first came up, what happens is guy tries to run through a wall and make a catch and now he's out for two months. Here's the difference, next time, 'I'm not going to run through that wall.' Bro, Ospreay just said in a freaking interview I need to look at my wrestling style and change my wrestling style because it is starting to wear on my body, he just said it! So then what are you doing?" [4:45-5:44]

Can Will Ospreay become a world champion before NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18?

Since his loss to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Will Ospreay has made his intentions very clear: to become a world champion before Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4th, 2024, comes to an end.

As stated earlier, Ospreay suffered an injury in the 2023 New Japan Cup, but he will have another chance to earn himself a shot at NJPW's top prize this summer when he competes in the 33rd G1 Climax Tournament.

Will has been entered into the tournament's B Block, where he will cross paths with a variety of opponents such as El Phantasmo, Tonga Loa, and YOSHI-HASHI, as well as his first rival from this year Taichi, former WWE Superstar KENTA, and his fellow United Empire stablemate Great-O-Khan.

But his toughest test will come in the form of Kazuchika Okada, who is not only a four-time winner of the G1 but is also the man who defeated Will Ospreay in the final of last year's tournament. Following his win, Okada went on to Wrestle Kingdom to become the IWGP World Champion.

