AEW star reportedly nearing return after injury

An AEW star who was injured back in June is reportedly getting ready to return to action in All Elite Wrestling.

The name in question is none other than Bandido who signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022. The high flyer was injured in his match against Konosuke Takeshita on the June 14 edition of Rampage where he unfortunately suffered a broken wrist injury and had to undergo surgery back in July.

It was previously reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bandido had the cast removed from his wrist and got the pin taken out in August. According to a new report, Bandido will be fully cleared in the coming weeks.

"Bandido will be fully cleared in a few weeks" -WON

Konnan calls out AEW's Bandido and Rush for being unprofessional

Wrestling veteran Konnan has called out AEW stars, Rush and Bandido for being unprofessional while recalling his history with the two.

Bandido and Rush are respected in the professional wrestling business and the two men signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan talked about his history with Rush and Bandido.

"He [Bandido] had the very bad habit, which I find very unprofessional, he doesn't answer the f***g phone. A lot of these wrestlers, they got to the United States, get a big head, and they start charging with their ego. What happens in AEW if they cut you or you get injured? I'm not going to f***ing forget," said Konnan.

He continued:

"He [Rush] was mad because we weren't using him enough. Plus Rush, bro, he charges a lot of f**king money. I thought what he did was very unprofessional. But, you know, they get power, they're in the United States, and they abuse their f***ing power and they do s**t like this." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

