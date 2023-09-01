28-year old star is inching closer to in-ring return in AEW - Reports

An injured AEW star is reportedly healed up and ready to make his return to television.

The star in question is Bandido, who is an impressive competitor and a fan favorite. The 28-year-old officially inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling on November 11, 2022.

The Highflyer has entertained fans with his incredible matches, however, during his match against Konosuke Takeshita on the June 14 edition of Rampage, he, unfortunately, suffered a broken wrist injury and had to undergo surgery back in July.

According to WON, Bandido had the cast removed from his wrist and got the pin taken out about two weeks ago. The AEW star is aiming for September as the month for his eventual return to the squared circle.

We will have to wait and see what the company has in store for Bandido after his return.

Konnan calls AEW stars Bandido and Rush 'unprofessional'

Wrestling veteran Konnan has had a lot of praise for some AEW stars, however, he has called out Rush and Bandido for being very unprofessional while recalling his history with the two.

Bandido and Rush are well-respected individuals in the professional wrestling business, and both signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran talked about his history with Rush and Bandido.

"He [Bandido] had the very bad habit, which I find very unprofessional, he doesn't answer the f***g phone. A lot of these wrestlers, they got to the United States, get a big head, and they start charging with their ego. What happens in AEW if they cut you or you get injured? I'm not going to f***ing forget," said Konnan.

Konnan further added:

"He [Rush] was mad because we weren't using him enough. Plus Rush, bro, he charges a lot of f**king money. I thought what he did was very unprofessional. But, you know, they get power, they're in the United States, and they abuse their f***ing power and they do s**t like this." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

