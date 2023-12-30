AEW star responds after fan questions Sting and Darby Allin not beating up WWE legend

An AEW star was recently asked why didn't their opponent Sting and Darby Allin beat Chris Jericho. The star in question is Ricky Starks.

On the recent installment of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara reunited with Chris Jericho. After sharing a wholesome moment, the duo was attacked by the AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Starks. During the attack, The Sting and Darby Allin saved the day for Jericho and Guevara.

After the show, a Twitter user asked Ricky Starks how the animosity between the face-painted duo and Jericho ended, as they have competed head-to-head multiple times in the past:

"I get why you jumped Jericho. I can understand why you would team with the Callis family to beat up Jericho. What I don’t get is why sting and Darby don’t want to beat up Jericho anymore? Make it make sense please," asked the user.

To this question, Starks replied that he doesn't want to get involved in their business:

"That’s between them I stay out of grown folk business," Starks replied.

Ricky Starks on his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out

The 'Absolute' star was scheduled to face CM Punk at the 2023 All Out. After the latter got fired from the promotion one day before the pay-per-view, the match was scrapped, and Starks faced Bryan Danielson instead.

While speaking at the Full Gear post-show media scrum, the 33-year-old star talked about having no expectations from their match at All Out, but it ended up being one of his favorite bouts.

"Those matches were very special to me, and I think you guys have seen me, this past summer, go through a lot of things that was out of my control. To me, see come out of it on that end with the Danielson match, that I had no expectations for, that I really didn’t know what I was getting into.That match, actually, stands the test of time for me. It ranks very high for me personally," he said.

At the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view, Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and The Don Callis Family will face Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and The Sting.

