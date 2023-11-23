AEW star responds after being snubbed from the Continental Classic Tournament

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan linked up with legendary commentator Tony Schiavone to announce the full lineup of participants in the inaugural Continental Classic tournament. All Elite veteran Evil Uno has now reacted to being left out of the tournament on social media.

The Continental Classic is a new round-robin tournament featuring many of All Elite Wrestling's top stars. The 12 participants will battle each other in singles matches over the next month, with the event culminating at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30.

Among the stars entered in the tournament's two blocks were Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, and Jay White. However, Dark Order original Evil Uno didn't make the cut.

Uno took to X shortly after the lineup was announced and expressed his shock over being excluded from the Continental Classic:

"Wait a second… none of these men are Evil Uno!?" wrote Uno.

Jon Moxley will face Mark Briscoe for the first time ever on tonight's AEW Dynamite

The Continental Classic kicks off tonight on AEW Dynamite, and one of the tournament's opening matches features two men who have never wrestled each other before.

Earlier today, the company announced that The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley will face 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe in the Continental Classic's opening round. The two men were placed in the tournament's gold group alongside Swerve Strickland, Rush, Jay Lethal, and Jay White.

The Continental Classic follows a similar but compacted format to NJPW's famous G1 Climax, with the winners of the gold and blue groups going on to face each other at Worlds End on December 30. The tournament's ultimate victor will claim the new Triple Crown Championship, which combines the ROH World and NJPW Strong titles.

