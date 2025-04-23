AEW star responds after Tony Khan finally lifts his suspension

Tony Khan has lifted the suspension of an AEW star. This performer has now responded to the situation.

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned heel and ambushed Cope after they lost to Death Riders. Recently on Collision, FTR tried to assault Tony Schiavone, but he was saved by Nigel McGuinness. Later on in the night, FTR faced off against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in a brutal match. Following the bout, the duo assaulted Daniel Garcia in the ring. As a result of their actions, Tony Schiavone announced that Dax and Cash were suspended for a week and fined one week's pay.

Now, it looks like Tony Khan has finally lifted their suspension as FTR are set to return to Dynamite this week. Following this announcement, Dax Harwood took to social media to send a message to the fans.

"We’ve had time to think, prepare, & reorganize what FTR is and should be. We have a lot to say. See yall tonight"

Check out his tweet here:

Bill Apter comes to Tony Khan's defense after AEW Dynasty

Tony Khan has come under scrutiny for various reasons over the years. A lot of people have criticized the way he has run his company over the years, with some even claiming that the inmates run the asylum. Sportskeeda's senior editor, Bill Apter, was behind the scenes at AEW Dynasty 2025, and he was impressed with the way things were being run.

During a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled that everybody backstage was in good spirits. He also noted that he was impressed by everybody's professionalism.

"One thing I want to mention because this isn't on our script either... is that I was backstage at Dynasty, it was in Philadelphia, and no matter what they say about Tony Khan or that machine, that place... all the wrestlers, all the office people, everybody was into it. They were enthusiastic, they were right in line with everything that the way the company should be run. I was very, very impressed by the professionalism of everybody, including the wrestlers, of course, at AEW. So, all this stuff I hear on the internet, 'Oh, it's terrible! Everybody's complaining!' ... it was very, very well-organized, well-oiled," Bill Apter said. [From 3:49 to 4:37]

It will be interesting to hear what FTR has to say now that Tony Khan has lifted their suspension.

